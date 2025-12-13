Bitcoin Miners Shift To Renewables As Hash Prices Near All-Time Low

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Mining Faces Rising Costs Amid Industry Shift to Renewables

As the Bitcoin mining sector grapples with declining profitability, industry players are increasingly turning to renewable energy sources to mitigate mounting operational costs. With hash prices falling below the $40 mark-a threshold crucial for maintaining profitability-miners are exploring sustainable energy solutions to stay competitive in a challenging economic climate.

Currently, the hash price, which indicates the expected earnings per unit of computing power, stands at approximately $39.4 per petahash per second each day, according to data from Hashrate Index. This decline underscores the growing financial pressures on miners, prompting investment in green energy infrastructure across various regions.

Sangha Renewables recently announced the activation of a 20-megawatt solar-powered mining facility in Ector County, Texas. As a hybrid energy and mining enterprise, Sangha aims to reduce reliance on traditional power grids while lowering operational costs through renewable energy integration. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Group has launched a 30-megawatt hydroelectric mining operation in Ethiopia, leveraging the country's abundant water resources.

Beyond energy sourcing, technological advancements are also shaping the industry. Canaan, a leading hardware manufacturer and miner, is developing AI-driven mining rigs that adapt electrical loads in real time to optimize energy consumption. Such innovations aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs in an environment where miners face shrinking revenue margins.

The industry's economic environment continues to tighten as the Bitcoin network's hash rate-an indicator of total computational power-reaches new peaks. Despite short-term fluctuations, the network's hash rate has consistently increased, crossing the 1 zettahash milestone in April. This trend implies that miners are continuing to invest heavily in hardware to remain competitive, as the rising difficulty demands greater computing resources to successfully mine new blocks.

In response to escalating energy costs, some miners are consolidating or shutting down operations. Notably, Tether, a prominent stablecoin issuer, announced the closure of its Bitcoin mining operations in Uruguay earlier this year, citing rising energy expenses as a key factor. Such closures highlight the economic strains faced by participants in the sector, which are compounded by reduced mining rewards and market volatility.

The ongoing shift toward renewable energy and technological innovation signifies a strategic response within the industry to navigate the industry's most turbulent period yet. Despite these challenges, the fundamental network security measures remain robust, supported by continued investments in sustainable energy and efficiency improvements.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.