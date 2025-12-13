403
Colombia's Fiscal Watchdog Raises Alarm As Deficit Returns To 1998 Depths
1. Colombia's fiscal watchdog says the government's underlying primary deficit is about -2.9% of GDP, the weakest reading since 1998.
2. The warning lands after a bid to loosen the fiscal rule and after credit-rating downgrades, while Congress has resisted new revenue measures for 2026.
3. For expats and foreign investors, the risk is a familiar chain: higher borrowing costs, pressure on the peso, and tighter future budgets.
The latest signal came from CARF, Colombia's independent fiscal rule committee. It reported that the“cyclically adjusted primary balance” has deteriorated to roughly -2.9% of GDP-back to late-1990s territory.
The concept is simpler than the label: compare what the state collects with what it spends, exclude interest payments, then strip out the temporary effects of booms and downturns.
In plain terms, Colombia is borrowing to fund routine commitments, even before paying interest on existing debt.
CARF's cycle adjustment matters because it removes the comforting illusion of a good commodity year.
When oil or coffee prices rise, revenues look healthier; the adjusted balance asks whether policy truly improved or whether the state just enjoyed a windfall.
Behind the numbers sits a structural problem outsiders often miss: the budget is hard to bend.
Analysts commonly estimate that close to 90% of national spending is effectively locked in by mandates, earmarks, and legal commitments.
That rigidity turns forecasting errors into real holes. If revenues come in below plan-because growth is weaker or collections disappoint-spending does not quickly follow, and the gap becomes debt.
Politics has sharpened the dilemma. The government sought room to maneuver through an“escape clause” in the fiscal framework, a step CARF criticized.
Rating agencies later downgraded Colombia's sovereign credit, pointing to weaker fiscal results and a less convincing path to stabilizing debt.
More recently, Congress rejected a tax proposal tied to financing the 2026 budget, narrowing the set of clean options.
What happens next affects daily life. If markets demand higher yields, mortgages and business credit reprice.
If the peso weakens, imported costs rise. And if adjustment comes late, it often arrives as blunt cuts to investment and maintenance.
