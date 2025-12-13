403
Latin America's Cartel Wars Push Four Countries Into The World's Worst 10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
1. ACLED's 2025 Conflict Index ranks Mexico 4th worldwide, with Ecuador 6th, Brazil 7th, and Haiti 8th.
2. It is not a street-crime list. It scores political violence: lethality, civilian targeting, spread, and armed-group fragmentation.
3. The findings are sharpening U.S. policy debates, but durable safety still depends on local justice systems.
ACLED says its final 2025 data release will publish on December 15–16. Even ahead of that update, its Conflict Index delivers the headline: four Latin American countries sit in the world's ten most severe conflict environments.
Only Palestine, Myanmar, and Syria outrank Mexico. Nigeria completes the top five, with Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, Sudan, and Pakistan also in the top 10.
How can countries without declared wars rank beside war zones? Because ACLED measures patterns, not labels.
When violence is frequent, deadly, widely distributed, and driven by many competing armed groups, everyday life can take on warlike features.
Fragmented groups fight over turf, fund themselves through extortion, and use attacks on civilians as enforcement. The deeper driver is incentives meeting weak constraints.
Latin America sits on corridors linking production areas, ports, and border crossings to global demand. Geography raises the payoff, but institutions decide the outcome.
When investigations fail, trials drag, and prisons cannot isolate leadership, criminal governance becomes sustainable. The public pays through fear, lost income, and coerced silence.
ACLED's trend data shows the context: from mid-November 2024 to mid-November 2025, it recorded more than 205,400 violent events and around 244,700 fatalities worldwide.
For expats and foreign firms, the practical impact is higher security and insurance costs, more volatile logistics, and sudden“micro-shifts” in which routes are safe.
It also helps explain Washington's harder posture. In 2025, President Donald Trump launched a process to designate major cartels as terrorist entities.
U.S. listings later included Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG. This week, U.S. authorities confirmed the December 10, 2025 seizure of the tanker Skipper, carrying about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude.
The Index does not settle the best remedy. It does make one point unavoidable: restoring order is now the region's defining political test.
