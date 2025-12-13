Ravi Bishnoi To David Miller: 5 Players SRH Should Target At IPL 2026 Auction

Aiming to end their 10-year title drought, Sunrisers Hyderabad enters IPL 2026 Auction with ₹25.5 crore and 10 slots, targeting key players like Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller to strengthen spin, pace, and middle order for a title-winning squad.

Awaiting the first IPL title since 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad are aiming to end their 10-year drought for the coveted trophy by building a well-balanced squad at the IPL 2026 Auction. With a purse of INR 25.5 crore and 10 slots available to fill, the SRH will look to bolster the key areas and build a match-winning squad to challenge for the title in the upcoming season.

On that note, let's take a look at five players Sunrisers Hyderabad should keep an eye on at the IPL 2026 Auction.

Indian Spinner Ravi Bishnoi is likely to be among the in-demand players at the IPL 2026 Auction, and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to make strong bids for him. Bishnoi was released by Lucknow Super Giants and has been listed at a base price of INR 2 crore at the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, making him an attractive option for the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise.

SRH is in need of an experienced Indian spin bowling specialist, and Ravi Bishnoi appears to fit the bill, given his IPL pedigree and ability to bowl in the middle overs under pressure. Having picked up 72 wickets in 77 matches, Bishnoi offers consistency and wicket-taking ability that could strengthen SRH's spin attack in the middle overs. With a substantial purse remaining, Sunrisers Hyderabad could go aggressively after Bishnoi in order to strengthen the spin department.

Kumar Kartikeya is another spin bowling option Sunrisers Hyderabad can bid for at the IPL 2026 Auction. The Madhya Pradesh spinner was released by the Rajasthan Royals after playing one season with the team in 2025 and has been listed as an uncapped player at a base price of INR 30 lakh. Kartikeya had previously played for the Mumbai Indians for three seasons from 2022 to 2025.

Kumar Kartikeya has a good record in T20 cricket, with 55 wickets in 52 matches, and could provide SRH with a cost-effective left-arm spin option. Sunrisers Hyderabad can look at having the Madhya Pradesh spinner as a back-up option if they miss out on higher-profile spinners at the auction, while also adding depth and variety to their spin-bowling resources.

After trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL Auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad is looking for an Indian pacer to fill the void. With Jaydev Unadkat being the ongoing Indian pace bowling specialist in the retained squad, SRH could target Chetan Sakariya at the 2026 Auction, given his left-arm pace and wicket-taking ability in the powerplay.

Sakariya was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last season and played one match before he was released from the setup. The Saurashtra pacer has been listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh and is likely to be in demand at the IPL 2026 Auction as a left‐arm pace option. Though SRH is expected to target Akash Deep as an experienced Indian pacer, Sakariya could be picked as a backup option to add depth to the pace attack.

With only two slots left to fill overseas players, including for an all-rounder, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka could be an ideal option or Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2026 Auction, given his explosive batting in the middle and handy medium pace bowling. Shanaka was part of the Gujarat Titans in the last IPL season as a replacement for Glenn Phillips, but was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh and could attract interest from the franchises, given his T20 experience, especially at the international level, having scored over 1600 runs and picked 41 wickets. If SRH runs out of bidding for overseas all-rounders like Cameron Green, Shanaka could emerge as a valuable all‐round pick for SRH to boost batting and bowling options.

South African batter David Miller could be an ideal inclusion for Sunrisers Hyderabad, given his power-hitting ability and anchoring the innings at crucial situations of the match. The SRH needs a genuine middle-order batter, especially at No.5 or 6, and Miller appears to fit the bill, bringing experience, finishing skills, and the ability to accelerate the scoring in the death overs.

Miller played for Lucknow Super Giants in the last IPL season, but was released ahead of the auction, where he has been listed at a base of INR 2 crore, the highest among eight brackets. With only two slots left for overseas players, Sunrisers Hyderabad could aggressively bid for the South African batter to strengthen their middle order and finishing options. Having scored nearly 11,500 runs in T20 cricket, out of which 2612 runs came in international cricket, David Miller could be a game-changer for SRH, providing the team with stability, power, and experience in crunch situations.