'Tracker': Kathleen Robertson, Mark Engelhardt Join Justin Hartley Series

Actors Kathleen Robertson and Mark Engelhardt have bagged recurring roles opposite Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene in the hit CBS series 'Tracker'.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, "a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family," per the official logline, Deadline reported.

New Character Details

Robertson will essay the role of Maxine, a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing.

Engelhardt will play Emile Lang, a man with his own moral code. Cold, calculating and methodical.

About Kathleen Robertson

Robertson previously wrote, produced, and appeared in Roku/Lionsgate's contemporary series update of George Huang's 1994 film, Swimming with Sharks, that skewers and celebrates the Hollywood studio system.

She recently wrapped a recurring arc on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon's Reacher. Her other notable credits include The Expanse, Murder in the First, and Bates Motel.

Robertson is repped by Trademark Talent, Innovative Artists, attorney Jamie Feldman, as well as Play Management in her native Canada. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)