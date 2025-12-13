Public Our Greatest Asset, Postal Dept Key To 2047 Vision: Scindia

Public Relations, Postal Dept Key to Developed India: Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday emphasised the importance of building strong relationships with the public, calling them the government's greatest asset. Speaking at an event in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Scindia stated that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is moving forward, and the postal department will play a significant role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Scindia stressed the need to adapt to the changing environment and leverage new methods to connect with the public. He emphasised that the postal department is committed to serving the people and contributing to the nation's progress.

"Building a relationship with the public is our greatest asset. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our country is moving forward. The postal department will also play a significant role in a developed India by 2047... We need to adapt to the changing environment... We will be able to connect with the public through new methods," said Scindia.

Earlier, Scindia further underlined that strengthening public outreach through innovation and modernisation would help deepen trust and ensure effective service delivery to citizens.

Bharat 6G Alliance to Establish India's Tech Leadership

Scindia on Wednesday spoke on the Bharat 6G Alliance saying, "Brainstorming is being done on a global level, on a new technology. Discussion are made around what will be the outline of that technology, and what kind of spectrum will be used."

While speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, "India was never represented before, as far as the establishment of this technology is concerned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for 6G, the Bharat 6G Alliance was established in 2023."

"We have set a goal that in establishing 6G, we will set up at least 10% of India's Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and patents. So, we have formed 7 verticals - spectrum, use cases, the kind of equipment we will manufacture, green sustainability," he told.

He further told that he will review it every 3 months.

On Tuesday, the seven dedicated Working Groups presented their progress and roadmap here at a quarterly review meeting chaired by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia posted on X, saying, "With all stakeholders, including industry, entrepreneurs and academia, collaborating effectively towards this shared vision, we are forging ahead confidently toward becoming a major force in global 6G IP and standards."

Bharat 6G Vision was launched in 2023 and is based on the principles of affordability, sustainability, and ubiquity. It aims to position India as a global leader in 6G telecommunications technology by 2030. (ANI)

