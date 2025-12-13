Chaos At Messi Event Pre-Planned? TMC's Kunal Ghosh Raises Questions

Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh on Saturday questioned whether the chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium that erupted during the GOAT India tour of Football Icon Lionel Messi was "pre-planned" and said whatever happened was very unfortunate.

"Whatever happened is very unfortunate. This should not have happened...The fans were injured as Messi was surrounded, and they were unable to catch a glimpse of him...This was not the state government's program; a private organiser organised it...It was the responsibility of the private organiser to make sure that proper arrangements were made...," Ghosh told ANI.

TMC MP Suspects 'Pre-Planned' Political Angle

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has posted on social media saying sorry to Messi. A committee has also been constitued under tthe leadership of a Retired judge...Why were some people there chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' with a saffron flag?... Why were they misusing the emotions of football fans, and were they involved in vandalism?... Was this pre-planned?...," Ghosh told ANI.

Chaos Erupts as Messi Leaves Early

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

BJP Blames TMC for 'Mismanagement'

Earlier, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government in West Bengal for the "mismanagement".

Referring to the chaos that erupted at Salt Lake Stadium, Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the administration, police, and security. He also alleged "black marketing" of the tickets. "Today, the TMC has become a symbol of complete mismanagement and chaos... A great player like Messi came to India, and his entire event at the Kolkata stadium was ruined. The TMC is entirely responsible for this. The administration, police, and security were nowhere to be seen... I've been told that tickets were even being sold on the black market... If a stampede like the one in Bengaluru had occurred there, who would have been responsible?" he said.

CM Mamata Banerjee Issues Apology

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X.(ANI)

