Delhi Air Pollution: Hybrid Classes For Classes IX, XI Amid GRAP-IV

Delhi Schools Directed to Adopt Hybrid Classes

Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct classes upto IX, and XI in hybrid mode after Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450.

This order was issued in compliance with the restriction imposed by the CAQM under Stage IV of GRAP in the national capital.

"All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and Xl in a 'Hybrid' Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders," the circular read.

The Directorate of Education stated that the option "to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians," it said.

All Heads of Schools have been directed to disseminate this information to the parents and guardians of the students immediately, the circular said.

"All DDE (Zone/ Districts) are also requested to visit schools under their jurisdiction to ensure smooth compliance of the above directions," the circular added.

GRAP Stage-IV Implemented as Air Quality Worsens

This comes after CAQM invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450.

According to the order released by CAQM, the AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 431 today at 4 PM, exhibited an increasing trend and has been recorded as 446 at 6 PM on the date owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated.

Restrictions on Vehicular Movement

The GRAP IV restriction prohibits BS-IV truck traffic into Delhi, except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. All LNG/ CNG / Electric/ BS-VI Diesel trucks shall be permitted to enter Delhi.

The CAQM directed the government to enforce a ban on plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated BS-IV and below Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities providing essential services.

Ban on Construction Activities

"Ban C & D activities, as in the GRAP Stage-III, also for linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc," CAQM said in the order.

Health Advisory Issued

The CAQM also advised the children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. If required to move outdoors, they are advised to wear a mask. (ANI)

