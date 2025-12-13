Texas Roadhouse Closed Across US On Christmas Day 2025, Reduced Hours On Christmas Eve

Christmas is almost here, and for those looking for a quick bite on December 25, options may be limited. Many restaurant chains, including Texas Roadhouse, will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Texas Roadhouse, which operates 736 locations nationwide, will shut its doors entirely on Christmas Day, as per US Sun report, allowing employees time off to celebrate with their families.

This temporary closure is part of a common practice among restaurants and retailers across the country during major holidays.

Christmas Eve hours

While Christmas Day will see full closures, most Texas Roadhouse locations will operate on reduced hours on Christmas Eve, which may vary by location. The company's website lists general hours between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., though some locations may adjust their schedules. For instance, a Sherman, Texas, location announced on Facebook that it will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on December 24.

New Year's schedule

The chain will also observe limited hours on New Year's Eve but will reopen as normal on New Year's Day, unlike many other restaurants that remain closed.

Grocery store guidance

Most grocery stores will remain open on Christmas Eve, although hours may be shortened. Consumers are advised to call their local stores to confirm operating times, especially if they need last-minute ingredients or drinks for holiday gatherings.

