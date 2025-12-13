GRAP IV Curbs In Delhi-NCR: What's Restricted And What's Not As AQI Drops Sharply Amid Concerns Over Air Pollution

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) announced the implementation of Stage IV measures throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect on Saturday, 13 December, reported ANI.

The decision comes hours after GRAP III measures were implemented in the region amid rising pollution levels.

When is GRAP IV implemented?

GRAP Stage IV is imposed when air quality enters the 'Severe+' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 450.

What restrictions fall under GRAP IV?

Here's a list of restrictions that fall under GRAP IV, according to CAQM –

Restriction on vehicles

The entry of truck traffic into Delhi will be restricted, except for those carrying essential commodities providing essential services. However, all LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks shall be permitted to enter Delhi.

Who will implement?

This rule will be implemented by the state government, transport commissioners, heads of urban local bodies in Delhi-NCR towns, and the Commissioner of Police or the head of the Traffic Police in the region.

Authorities will enforce a strict ban on plying of Delhi -registered diesel-operated BS-IV and below Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services.

Who will implement?

This measure will be implemented by the state governments of NCR & GNCTD, Transport Commissioners, Commissioner of Police / Head of Traffic Police of Delhi and NCR towns.

Ban on construction activities

Ban construction activities, similar to those in the GRAP Stage-III, also apply to linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines, telecommunication infrastructure, etc.

Who will implement?

The authorities responsible for implementing this rule are the Chairpersons of CPCB, DPCC, and SPCBs, as well as Commissioners or Chief Engineers of Urban Local Bodies in Delhi-NCR towns, and Nodal officers of road-owning agencies (dust control and management cells).

State governments in the NCR and the GNCTD are to mandatorily conduct classes in schools for children, including higher classes such as VI to IX and XI, in a "Hybrid" mode - both physical and online (wherever feasible) within the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The NCR State Governments might also consider conducting classes in a "Hybrid" mode for students in other NCR regions.

It must be noted that the option to exercise online mode education, wherever available, shall vest in the students and their guardians.

Other emergency measures

State Governments may consider additional emergency measures such as closing colleges and educational institutions, shutting down non-essential commercial activities, permitting the operation of vehicles on an odd-even registration number basis, etc.

What must residents do?

CAQM has advised children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, or other chronic conditions to avoid outdoor activities, stay indoors as much as possible, and wear a mask.