SAGG Eco Village Wins Gold at TOFT Tourism Awards

Ridhi Verma

Srinagar ~ SAGG Eco Village in Kashmir has won the Gold Award in the Sustainable Homestay category at the TOFT Wildlife & Nature Tourism Awards 2025, held at Bikaner House in New Delhi on Thursday.

The TOFT Awards, supported by Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Outlook Responsible Tourism and various state tourism boards, recognise conservation-led and community-focused tourism initiatives across the Indian subcontinent.

The jury cited SAGG Eco Village's regenerative model of hospitality, which combines ecological land stewardship, cultural preservation and livelihood generation. The eco-village was described as Kashmir's first regenerative homestay, using traditional architecture, renewable energy and zero-waste practices while supporting land restoration and rural employment.

Founded in 2012 by ecological entrepreneur Fayaz Ahmad Dar, SAGG Eco Village focuses on low-impact natural construction, regenerative farming, community participation, and small-scale tourism rooted in local culture. The initiative offers farm stays, immersive rural experiences and regenerative learning programmes.