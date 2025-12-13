Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kashmir's Underdog Story Comes Alive On Screen

2025-12-13 03:12:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Kashmir's Underdog Story Comes Alive on Screen

By Fiza Masoodi

The first image in Real Kashmir Football Club lands with a familiar jolt.

A young man cycles toward a protest outside a wine shop. Slogans fill the air. The tension builds. He throws a grenade and panic breaks out.

Then the truth comes out.

It's fake.

People laugh, shake it off, and carry on.

In that quick shift, the series shows what it wants to say.

Kashmir lives with uncertainty, but it also lives with routine, humour, and people simply getting on with their day.

This SonyLIV series takes a different route from most stories set in the region. It steps away from postcard beauty and headline violence and settles into everyday spaces.

Kashmir Observer

