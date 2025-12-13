Ukraine To Disband Four International Legion Units By End Of 2025
According to a plan by Ukraine's General Staff, personnel from the legions slated for disbandment - including foreign fighters - will continue their military service within the ranks of regular assault units.
The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says the reform represents an evolutionary process, noting that the legions have already fulfilled their role.
However, the Ukrainian service of the BBC reports that the decision has been met with dissatisfaction among some legion members. In particular, several fighters are reluctant to serve in assault units alongside so-called“penal battalion” soldiers - troops made up of former prisoners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment