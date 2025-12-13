Drinking Water Being Delivered To Odesa From Seven Regions Regional Governor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing following a Russian strike, Ukrinform reports.

"I would like to separately thank my colleagues from other regions of Ukraine. From early morning, heads of regional administrations have been in touch – some called in the morning, others have already confirmed the necessary assistance. Drinking water is already being delivered from six to seven regions. Trucks are being loaded and dispatched so that we have reserves just in case," Kiper said.

Russian attack leaves over one million consumers left without power – Ukrenergo

He noted that there are currently no problems with bottled water in the region.

"Retail chains were warned early in the morning, warehouses have sufficient stocks, and additional orders from manufacturers have already been placed," Kiper added.

He also said that 16 public water taps supplied by alternative power sources are operating in the city, and 16 water distribution points have been set up. Water deliveries to city districts have already begun.

Kiper reported that the situation with fuel at Odesa gas stations is stable. Supplies are being delivered in full, and there is no shortage. Lines at some stations are caused solely by panic buying, he added.

As reported, the Odesa region was hit overnight by one of the most massive Russian attacks, with the enemy deliberately and heavily striking civilian infrastructure as well as electricity transmission and distribution facilities. The situation is most difficult in Odesa.