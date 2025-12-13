Government Approves Automatic Military Registration Of Citizens

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The decision to introduce automatic military registration reduces bureaucracy and simplifies procedures for both citizens and Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers: some people will be registered without personal applications, queues, or additional certificates.

Men who were not registered at the age of 17 will automatically receive conscript status upon turning 18.

Men aged 18-60 who are abroad will be registered when obtaining or renewing passport documents at units of the State Migration Service. There is no need to visit a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center or undergo a military medical examination.

Men aged 25–60 without prior records to be automatically registered – Ministry of Defense

According to Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development Oksana Ferchuk, the ministry has established data exchange with the State Migration Service, the Demographic Register, and the Civil Status Acts Register.

"A person no longer needs to run from office to office or stand in lines to fulfill their obligation. The system will do this automatically, because it already has all the necessary data," Ferchuk said.