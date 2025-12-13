Belarus Hands Over 114 Civilians To Ukraine In Operation Led By Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

“Today, thanks to effective agreements and joint efforts, an important humanitarian operation took place: Belarus transferred 114 civilian citizens to Ukraine, including Ukrainians. This was made possible through prior negotiations with the Belarusian side, at the request and with active assistance from American partners, and of course, the work of the Coordination Headquarters,” the statement said.

From the Ukrainian side, the operation was directly led on-site by Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

Among those returned were Ukrainian civilians who had been held in Belarus. The youngest Ukrainian released is 25 years old; his wife had been returned earlier. These are civilians who were detained and accused of cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence services.

Additionally, Belarusian citizens imprisoned for political reasons and serving long sentences were also released. Among them were well-known Belarusian figures, including Maria Kolesnikova, Viktor Babariko, journalist Maryna Zolotova, and others. After receiving medical assistance and at their request, the released Belarusian citizens will be transported to Poland and Lithuania.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) expressed gratitude to American partners, specifically President Donald Trump, U.S. Special Envoy to Belarus John Cole, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Eastern Europe Christopher Smith, for their fruitful work on returning Ukrainian citizens from both Belarus and Russia.“Without their personal involvement, today's successful civilian release would not have been possible,” the agency emphasized.

Zelensky says Belarus released about hundred civilians, including five Ukrainians

The DIU also noted the“continuation of constructive cooperation with the Belarusian side on humanitarian issues concerning the return of Ukrainian citizens and the release of other civilians.”

All released Ukrainian and foreign citizens will receive necessary assistance.

As previously reported, on November 22, Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus.

On November 22, Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus.