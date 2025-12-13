Syrskyi: Daily Clashes At Front Reach 300, Highest Since War Begins

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook.

“On some days, the number of combat clashes reaches 300 – the highest since the beginning of the war. However, the Ukrainian army is containing the pressure, disrupting the Kremlin's plans, and continues to apply the tactics of active defense effectively,” he emphasized during a meeting summarizing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past month.

According to Syrskyi, the size of the Russian grouping has for a long time stood at around 710,000 personnel. At the same time, the enemy has been unable to increase this number despite active recruitment efforts in Russia, because Ukrainian warriors are“subtracting” about a thousand invaders every day through killed and wounded.

“Yes, at the cost of enormous losses, the enemy managed in November to take control of some of our territories. However, statements by Russian propaganda about the pace of the Russian army's advance do not correspond to reality. Moreover, in some important directions we are conducting our own active operations and clearing settlements of the enemy,” he noted.

In particular, according to the Commander-in-Chief, active combat operations are ongoing in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.“In Pokrovsk itself, over the past few weeks we have managed to regain control of about 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. Logistics to Myrnohrad are difficult, but they continue,” he added.

At the same time, Syrskyi noted that no territorial losses have been allowed on the Kupiansk, Kostiantynivka, and Prydniprovske operational directions.

The Commander-in-Chief also expressed deep gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are steadfastly holding the line, serving as the best guarantee of Ukraine's independence and the strongest argument at negotiations to achieve a just peace.

“We continue to destroy the enemy, exhausting its army and economy,” he emphasized.

Thus, over the past month, DeepStrike assets carried out 81 fire missions and struck 98 enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.“We continue our work, in particular striking the enemy's oil refining sector, which is the main source of financing for the war,” he noted.

“In November, our artillery hit more than 4,100 enemy targets, while missile forces – over a hundred. Despite a shortage of missiles, we are maintaining the effectiveness of air defense. We are increasing the use of electronic warfare systems for electronic protection. In one month, EW assets suppressed 94,000 aerial attack means, including 2,200 Shaheds and 7,000 Molniyas,” Syrskyi summed up.

He expressed special gratitude to servicemen of logistics units.“Indicators of the technical readiness of weapons and military equipment have increased in all corps. Under conditions where the volume of international assistance in equipment is decreasing, the repair of available assets is an extremely important source of reinforcement for combat units,” the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

He also noted that despite the high intensity of combat operations, measures to improve the command-and-control system are continuing.

“An important step has been taken – we have fully transitioned to the corps system. Army corps and their commanders have already gained experience and are conducting designated operations. Now we are bringing corps sets into line with the actual composition of the corps. Rotation of corps brigades has begun – where the situation allows,” Syrskyi said.

He added that the meeting also addressed issues of fortifications and engineering support, restoration of brigade combat effectiveness, and analysis of law and order as well as the moral and psychological condition of the troops.“There are problematic issues. Solutions have been proposed,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Following the meeting, Syrskyi set the necessary tasks for military command bodies.

“Among them are stabilizing the situation in threatened directions through active defense, ensuring replenishment for combat units, transitioning certain Territorial Defense brigades to a structure with an enhanced unmanned component. By the end of the year, we must complete the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

