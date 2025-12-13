Ukraine Imposes Record Sanctions On Nearly 700 Russian“Shadow Fleet” Vessels Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, Ukraine's sanctions against nearly 700 additional maritime vessels used by the Russians to finance the war have come into effect. This is a significant part of Russia's fleet that transports oil and other energy resources and generates funds to prolong the war. It is the largest sanctions package specifically targeting tankers and other vessels that serve the aggression,” the President emphasized.

He noted that the sanctions apply to vessels operating under more than 50 jurisdictions.“And we will continue working to ensure that each of these vessels, every shipowning company, and the entire infrastructure of Russia's exports of oil and other energy resources also get blocked by our partners,” Zelensky stressed.

Ukraine supports the concept of a complete ban on providing maritime services to vessels involved in exporting Russian energy resources, the President said.

“Pressure on Russia and diplomacy aimed at ending the war must go hand in hand to achieve the necessary result. Russia must end the war that it itself started and continues to drag out,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions on 656 maritime vessels that are part of Russia's shadow fleet.

The relevant Decree No. 929/2025 of December 13, 2025, has been published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

As noted, this is the largest sanctions package ever imposed on Russia's shadow fleet.

According to the results of monitoring of the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas, it was established that Russia used these vessels to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union, the G7, and other states, thereby exporting oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas.

In particular, ship owners and crews switched off the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and used schemes that conceal ownership and the origin of cargo.

It is noted that the sanctioned vessels sailed under the flags of more than 50 countries, most often Gambia, Sierra Leone, Panama, and Cameroon. Ukraine will transfer all relevant information to these states and work with them to halt the issuance of licenses.

The President's Office noted that Ukraine will work with partners to synchronize these sanctions in their jurisdictions. At the same time, a significant number of the vessels are already under sanctions by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ukraine will also continue to coordinate its efforts with partners to ensure a complete ban on providing maritime services to vessels involved in exporting Russian energy resources.

The list of vessels subject to sanctions is contained in the appendix to the published presidential decree.

As reported, over the past five years Ukraine has seized 68 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, including three vessels seized from December 2024 to the present.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has created a shadow fleet of more than 1,240 tankers to bypass Western sanctions and continue selling oil.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine