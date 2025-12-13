Budanov Shows Exclusive Footage Of Release Of 114 Civilians From Belarusian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Budanov published the video on Facebook.

“Today, on the instruction of the President of Ukraine, an operation took place to return 114 civilians who were being held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Among those released are Ukrainians imprisoned on charges of espionage, as well as Belarusian public and political figures, including Maria Aleksandrova, Viktor Babariko, journalist Marina Zolotova, and others,” the DIU chief wrote.

Budanov thanked the United States of America and President Donald Trump for facilitating the return of Ukrainian citizens from the territory of Belarus.

Coordination Headquarters: Youngest Ukrainian returned from Belarus on Saturday is 25 years old

As Ukrinform previously reported, about a hundred civilians are returning to freedom, including five Ukrainians who were held in Belarus.