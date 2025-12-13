Ukrainian Forces Regain Control Of 16 Km2 In Pokrovsk Over Several Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the East Group of Troops, according to Ukrinform.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the town.

Logistics remain complicated. To strengthen supply capabilities, Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking measures to expand logistical corridors to Myrnohrad.

Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the East Group of Troops have repelled 37 Russian assaults.

Active operations by the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. These efforts are aimed at improving the operational situation, conducting localized operations to push the enemy out of certain areas, and creating conditions for subsequent maneuvers by Ukrainian units.

In the Pokrovsk sector of the front, Russian forces attempted to advance 19 times near Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and toward Sofiivka, Novo-Shakhove, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian fighters have already repelled 18 attacks, with one battle still ongoing.

: daily clashes at front reach 300, highest since war begin

According to earlier reports, since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line, 19 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov