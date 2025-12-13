After Massive Russian Strike, Town Of Artsyz In Odesa Region Faces Prolonged Blackout

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Artsyz Mayor Serhii Parpulanskyi said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“I see some comments regarding expectations of a quick restoration of electricity, so I want to provide some clarification. In the town of Artsyz, according to information from energy workers, people should not expect power to be restored in the near future – or even within the next week,” he said.

The mayor noted that the situation may be somewhat better in nearby villages and in the military housing area; however, he added that the current outlook for them is also rathe bleak.

As reported, due to a Russian attack on December 13, more than one million consumers were left without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.