After Massive Russian Strike, Town Of Artsyz In Odesa Region Faces Prolonged Blackout
“I see some comments regarding expectations of a quick restoration of electricity, so I want to provide some clarification. In the town of Artsyz, according to information from energy workers, people should not expect power to be restored in the near future – or even within the next week,” he said.
The mayor noted that the situation may be somewhat better in nearby villages and in the military housing area; however, he added that the current outlook for them is also rathe bleak.Read also: Water supply in Kherson to be temporarily scheduled
As reported, due to a Russian attack on December 13, more than one million consumers were left without electricity. The most difficult situation is in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment