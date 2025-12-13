Zarqa Hosts 8Th Human Rights Today And Every Day Exhibition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec 13 (Petra)- The 8th edition of the "Human Rights Today and Every Day" exhibition was launched in Zarqa on Saturday. The event is organized by the Community Media Network in partnership with the Naya Community Network, with support from the European Union, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaoud, who inaugurated the exhibition, highlighted the diversity and richness of participating organizations. He noted that visitors could obtain direct consultations and follow-up across various fields provided by the specialized institutions present at the exhibition. He described the initiative as a model worth replicating in other governorates.Abu Qaoud emphasized the governorate's direct role in monitoring human rights issues, citing areas such as family, child protection, and labor rights, and stressed the importance of raising public awareness on human rights.Daoud Kottab, Director-General of the Community Media Network, stated that the exhibition aims to connect citizens with civil society institutions working on women's, children's, and labor rights, noting that this year marks the exhibition's first move from Amman to other governorates.Angela Martini, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to Jordan, said that human rights form a core pillar of any society and stressed the need for constant reminders to uphold these rights in daily life. She also praised the vital role of civil society initiatives, youth, and local communities in promoting human rights values as everyday practices rather than annual observances.