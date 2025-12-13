36Th Cinema Days Of Carthage Opens In Tunis With Jordanian Participation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Dec 13 (Petra) - The 36th edition of the Cinema Days of Carthage opened Saturday evening at the Opera House in the Tunisian capital and will continue until December 20.Jordan is participating with three films: two in official competitions and one in the professional network program. Zain Duraie's film "Gharaq" (Drowning) is competing in the official feature-length fiction category, which includes 14 films. Mahmoud Al-Masad's "Cinema Al-Kawkab" (Cinema of the Planet) is part of the official feature-length documentary competition, which includes 12 films. Director Abdelsalam Al-Hajj is participating with "Ala Al-Hilwa wa Al-Murra" (Through thick and thin) in the selected projects program under the Carthage Professional Network.This edition highlights the Palestinian issue, screening "Palestine 36" by Mari Jaser during the opening ceremony, and presents Gaza's plight through the "Zero Distance" film series.The festival also honors the late artist Ziad Rahbani, featuring a performance of his songs by Tunisian singer Mariam, and showcases a series of films in which Rahbani participated. Several pioneers of cinema including directors, critics, and actors from the Arab world, Africa, and beyond will also be recognized.Cinema Days of Carthage provides a platform for "green cinema" and includes cinematic works from Armenia, the Philippines, and Latin America. Competitions include feature-length fiction, headed by Palestinian jury chair Najwa Al-Najjar; feature-length documentary, chaired by Tunisia's Raja Amari; short films and Carthage Emerging Cinema, chaired by Iraqi juror Hikmat Al-Baydani; and first works, chaired by Egyptian juror Mariam Naoum.