'Never Again' - Benin Demo Slams Coup Attempt

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hundreds of mainly young people gathered in Benin's capital Cotonou Saturday to decry last Sunday's abortive coup.

Participants waving national flags and with raised fists brandished slogans such as "Never Again" as they demanded peace, stability and respect for constitutional order.

"We are attached to a certain kind of democracy, which means power has to be won through elections," said Youssouf Issa, an entrepreneur who will stand in legislatives polls slated for January.

Last Sunday, mutineers claimed on state television to have overthrown President Patrice Talon, but hours later the army thwarted the putsch with help from Nigeria and France.

Elias Satowakou, known as Gros Griot and with a large following on social media, recalled Benin's political past, which saw several coups in the 1960s and 70s.

"Our parents learned from this. We fear that coups will lead to total destruction and push us back 30 years," he said.

"The message is also for the countries in the region - never again military coups," warned Dieudonne N'Boa, a political science student, who was holding the national flag.

West Africa has been shaken by political instability since the beginning of the decade with Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau all undergoing coups since 2020.

"I was very afraid my country would descend into instability. It is important to preserve the gains of the last ten years," said another protester, Fridaousse Iffabi.

Talon, who will step down after two terms when his country holds presidential polls in April, has been fulsomely praised for Benin's economic development over the past decade.

But he is also accused by his detractors of treating the opposition repressively.

His chosen successor, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, is expected to win easily given that the main opposition party is barred from standing after obtaining an insufficient number of endorsements.

After the attempted coup, Benin issued an international arrest warrant for Kemi Seba, a pan-Africanist and anti-Western figure, for "justifying crimes against state security and inciting rebellion."

Former Beninese defence minister Candide Azannai, a key opposition figure, has meanwhile been taken into custody on charges of "conspiracy against state authority and incitement to rebellion," a judicial source reported Saturday.

The abortive coup leader, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, remains at large along with several associates.

