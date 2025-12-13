WAKAO App: AI-Powered Social Activity/Event Platform Solving The Loneliness Epidemic By Unifying Community, Commerce, And Connection

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Discover. Join. Connect.""WAKAO combats loneliness by connecting people through real-world activities. Our AI-powered platform (Dice/Map Modes, Show-Up Scores) makes event discovery and planning effortless and safe. It empowers hosts to monetize passions via the "U-Host" model and Hubs, while businesses gain tools for ticketing, e-commerce, and branded communities. Wakao is the all-in-one ecosystem transforming digital intent into authentic connection and commerce.

WAKAO Technologies LLC today announces the official launch of WAKAO, a revolutionary all-in-one social activity platform designed to combat the global loneliness epidemic. With roughly one in three adults reporting feelings of serious loneliness - a public health crisis linked to risks comparable to daily smoking. WAKAO emerges as the comprehensive digital town square. It seamlessly blends AI-powered activity planning, community building software, event ticketing, and a community marketplace into one ecosystem, now available to reconnect communities.

The post-pandemic world faces a dual challenge: a surge in social isolation and a fragmented $50B+ event industry. Consumers scroll endlessly through disconnected apps, struggling to make friends as adults and find safe local activities, while potential hosts and local businesses lack the tools to build and monetize sustainable communities. Wakao solves this by integrating 200+ features that address the complete social lifecycle across B2C, B2B, B2B2C, and B2C2B models.

From Isolation to Belonging: Engineering Human Connection

“We didn't just build another app; we engineered a solution to a profound human need,” said Manvender Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of WAKAO Technologies LLC.“Loneliness isn't just a feeling; it's a crisis of missed connections and untapped potential. Wakao is our answer: a world where anyone can discover their tribe, turn a shared interest into a thriving community, and find not just an activity, but a sense of home. We're merging the heart of community with the power of technology to create authentic, lasting connections.”

WAKAO is engineered to eliminate the friction of social planning while building trust. Key innovations include an AI-powered“Dice Mode” for spontaneous activity matching, a robust“Show-Up Score” system to ensure reliability, and cross-platform video calling integrated directly into activity planning. A gamification engine, with 49 achievement badges, rewards genuine participation, transforming digital intent into real-world action.

“Our engineering philosophy was 'secure by design, connected by default,'” said Ashish Yadav (Co-Founder & CTO).“We've built the technical infrastructure for trust from end-to-end encryption in activity chats to our AI moderation system so that the focus stays where it belongs: on the human experience of showing up and connecting.”

Comprehensive Solutions for Every User

For Consumers (B2C): Discover Your Community: Wakao functions as an intuitive activity planning app and meet new people app. AI-powered matching, a live map view, and filters help users discover local events effortlessly. Trust systems like verified identity and reputation badges reduce safety anxiety, while budget-friendly filters, split-payment activity planning, and free activities remove financial barriers. Real-time coordination tools end the chaos of group chats and ghosting.

For Hosts & Creators (B2C2B): Monetize Your Passion Wakao empowers the creator economy with a f ull event ticketing platform. The revolutionary U-Host model allows activities to be sponsored by others, letting hosts start with zero risk. Anyone can create a“HUB” - a persistent community with 50+ management features and monetize it through ticketed events, subscriptions, or an integrated Hub Shop with Printful-powered, print-on-demand merchandise.

For Businesses & Organizations (B2B): Build and Monetize Your Audience Venues and brands gain a powerful event management software suite. HUB Shops provide turnkey e-commerce, while the integrated ticketing system offers built-in audience access via 13 category channels and a trending algorithm. Businesses can create branded HUBs to transform customers into a loyal community, with analytics to track ROI.

For Platforms & Brands (B2B2C): White-Label Community Commerce WAKAOs white-label-ready HUB ecosystem allows larger platforms and institutions to deploy branded communities with native monetization. With multi-provider payment integrations (Stripe, PayPal, Braintree, crypto across 45+ countries), automated compliance, and AI-powered content moderation, it's a turnkey solution for scalable, revenue-generating community building.

A New Economic Model for Social Living

WAKAO's multi-sided platform creates a virtuous cycle. Consumers enjoy a richer social life, hosts earn income doing what they love, and businesses access an engaged local market. This unique approach positions Wakao not just as an app, but as a new infrastructure for hyperlocal social economies.

“Other platforms solve one piece - events, chatting, or payments. Wakao is the only place where a hiking enthusiast can find a group, become a trusted hike host, start a 'Mountain Explorers' Hub, sell branded gear, and partner with a local outdoor store, all within the same ecosystem,” added John W. Mitchell (Co-Founder & CFO)“We're unlocking the economic value of genuine connection.”

Availability & Getting Started

WAKAO is available now as a cross-platform experience on iOS, Android, and web. Individuals can sign up to discover events or start hosting immediately. Businesses can apply for HUB access at .

About WAKAO Technologies LLC

WAKAO Technologies LLC is dedicated to rebuilding real-world connection through digital tools that put humans first believe technology should deepen, not replace, human bonds. Our flagship product, WAKAO, is the embodiment of this vision-a place where every activity sparks a connection, every community finds a home, and every passion can become purpose.