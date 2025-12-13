Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Slams' Europeans' Decision To Freeze Its Assets

2025-12-13 03:06:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Russia assailed on Saturday a European Union's decision to suspend Russian assets labeling it as illegal and flagrant breach of the international law.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing that the EU policy towards Russia "has been void of any common sense since a long time ago," adding that Moscow reserves the right to retaliate for the decision.
The EU since launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 has frozen large amounts of the Russian assets in European banks, estimated at euro 210 billion.
The Europeans have been considering prospected use of these funds to aid Ukraine. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

