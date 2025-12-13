403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Ministry Of Interior Clamps Down On Diesel Traffickers In The Farming Region Al-Abdali
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior declared on Saturday that its personnel burst into a farm in Al-Abdali used for storing and smuggling diesel out of the country.
The operation was carried out under director supervision by the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and attended by Major General Hamed Al-Dawas, the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs.
The MoI personnel, having obtained a warrant to storm the site, acted upon information indicating that the diesel was kept in containers at the farm.
Up to 33 containers loaded were diesel were seized and confiscated, the ministry statement said, adding that the forces also seized pumps and arrested nine people including a citizen suspected of masterminding the illegal activities.
Moreover, the farm owner was caught at Al-Nuwaiseeb exist where he made a futile bid to flee.
Moreover, the personnel found bills for funneling huge caches of money abroad. (end) ajr
The operation was carried out under director supervision by the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and attended by Major General Hamed Al-Dawas, the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs.
The MoI personnel, having obtained a warrant to storm the site, acted upon information indicating that the diesel was kept in containers at the farm.
Up to 33 containers loaded were diesel were seized and confiscated, the ministry statement said, adding that the forces also seized pumps and arrested nine people including a citizen suspected of masterminding the illegal activities.
Moreover, the farm owner was caught at Al-Nuwaiseeb exist where he made a futile bid to flee.
Moreover, the personnel found bills for funneling huge caches of money abroad. (end) ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment