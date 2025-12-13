403
Kuwait Acting PM Visits Border Security Directorate To Inspect Security Measures
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah visited the general directorate of land border security during which he was briefed on measures to safeguarding borders.
The visit came within the framework of security leadership's keenness on pursuing field action operations and being updated on the latest security techniques, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Saturday.
Sheikh Fahad commended the performance of, and efforts exerted by, the border security sector's personnel, according to the statement.
He underlined the significance of continuing development of security systems and upgrading human cadres' skills and efficiency as well as benefiting from modern techniques in a manner that aligns with security changes, it stated.
Sheikh Fahad saw a presentation on developing the new system of safeguarding borders, it noted.
In addition, he was briefed on the mechanism of this system and its modern techniques that contribute to raising readiness.
The Acting Prime Minister also visited Buhaith border center where he was informed about its readiness and measures implemented.
Sheikh Fahad was received by head of Border Security Affairs and Coast Guard Maj. Gen. Mujbel bin Shawq, and some senior officials. (end)
ajr
ajr
