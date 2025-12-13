Old Dominion University Celebrates Nearly 1,600 New Graduates In 143Rd Commencement Exercises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norfolk, Va., Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 13, nearly 1,600 students crossed the stage as newly minted Old Dominion University alumni in two ceremonies during the University's 143rd Commencement Exercises.

The first ceremony, held at 9 a.m. in Chartway Arena, celebrated graduates from the Batten College of Engineering and Technology, College of Arts and Letters, College of Sciences, School of Cybersecurity, School of Data Science and the School of Supply Chain, Logistics and Maritime Operations.

The 12:30 p.m. ceremony recognized graduates from the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies, Ellmer College of Health Sciences, Ellmer School of Nursing, EVMS School of Health Professions, Strome College of Business and the Joint School of Public Health, in partnership with Norfolk State University.

The day also celebrated two historic milestones: the Joint School of Public Health, in partnership with Norfolk State University and the School of Supply Chain, Logistics and Maritime Operations conferred degrees to their first students since becoming official schools.

Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., told graduates,“Please know that, like everyone here today, I am immensely proud of each of you! As your membership in the Monarch Nation evolves with today's transition from students to alumni, that pride will continue to grow in the years to come.”

Commencement also featured a keynote address from R. Bruce Bradley (MBA '78, H.D. '10), former Rector of the Old Dominion University Board of Visitors and current member of the Board of Directors for Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University. A Navy veteran and public servant, he has served as board chair for influential organizations including the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, the Elizabeth River Project, the United Way of South Hampton Roads and the ACCESS College Foundation. During his professional career in the newspaper industry, Bradley served as president of Landmark Publishing Group and as executive vice president of Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC where he held several leadership positions across the company.

At the 9 a.m. ceremony, Bradley added another distinction: the Old Dominion University Presidential Medallion for Public Service, an honor bestowed on only two other individuals - a trailblazer and celebrated community leader and a faculty legend who served nearly 60 years at the institution. President Hemphill and Board of Visitors Rector P. Murray Pitts ('80) presented Bradley with the Presidential Medallion for Public Service noting the profound and enduring impact he has made on Old Dominion University and the region.

During his keynote address, Bradley told graduates that they have been part of“a great renaissance at Old Dominion University.”

Bradley chronicled victories the University, and its students, have realized in just a few years, citing the University's Carnegie R1 designation; the integration of Eastern Virginia Medical School into Old Dominion University, forming the largest and most comprehensive academic health sciences center in the commonwealth; and most recently, the country's first-of-its-kind AI incubator for higher education, part of a landmark partnership between the University and Google.

“You should be proud of your degree from Old Dominion University,” Bradley said.

As Bradley reflected on his 34-year career at Landmark Communications - which owned companies like The Virginian-Pilot, The Weather Channel and Dominion Enterprises - he shared a list of traits expected from staff: ethical behavior, get results and develops people.

When discussing“ethical behavior,” Bradley asked graduates,“Is doing the right thing situational?” He urged them to calibrate their moral compasses and consider how they would respond if faced with an ethical dilemma. He encouraged graduates to seek employers whose core values include ethical conduct.

The second trait Bradley spoke about was“getting results,” saying he hopes the graduates will be known as people who get things done.“You want people in leadership of your organization to say: 'If you want something done, give it to Tonya or give it to James. You,” he said.

Lastly, Bradley spoke about the characteristic“develops people.”

“Effective leaders treat others with respect,” he said.“Seek to become a work horse and not a show horse. People working for you will appreciate it. It's your job to provide effective coaching, training and development opportunities for the people who work for you.”

“Congratulations to each of you,” Bradley concluded.“Go Monarchs.”

President Hemphill closed commencement with a final salute to graduates.

“I wish each and every one of you best wishes for a prosperous and successful life,” President Hemphill said.“You are now graduates of one of the finest universities in the country.”



About Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University (ODU), located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students. A top R1 research institution offering rigorous academics, Old Dominion University is recognized nationally for academic excellence, social mobility and access. Military friendly and home to an energetic residential community and robust initiatives that currently contribute $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, Old Dominion University is a leader in the commonwealth. Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, founded July 1, 2024, represents the most comprehensive health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the forefront of digital innovation, Old Dominion University partnered with Google in October 2025 to launch MonarchSphere powered by Google Cloud, a first-of-its-kind AI incubator for higher education.

