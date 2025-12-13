Sheikh Hamdan Congratulates Ben Sulayem On Re-Election As FIA President

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the 'son of the Emirates', Mohammed Ben Sulayem on his re-election as President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Sheikh Hamdan said: "We trust in the capabilities of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and in all the sons of the Emirates who hold prestigious global positions".

UAE citizens' presence in influential positions around the world is a "natural extension of the vision of the leadership," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan credited their success to "an inspiring nation that believes in leadership, development, and international cooperation, and in creating opportunities for the future".

Ben Sulayem now begins his second four-year term, having overseen a period of significant renewal and stabilisation for the organisation since his initial election in 2021.

Under Ben Sulayem's leadership, the FIA has reversed a €24.0 million loss in 2021 to a operating result of €4.7 million in 2024, the strongest financial result the federation has seen in almost 10 years.