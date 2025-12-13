UAE Lottery: Three Players Bag Dh100,000 Each Check Out Winning Numbers
The UAE Lottery announced the results of its 28th Lucky Day draw, held under the new weekly Saturday format.
The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw were:Recommended For You
Days: 13, 23, 21, 16, 8 and 5
Lucky Month: 5
Lucky Chance winners
As part of the weekly draw, the UAE Lottery also announced the Lucky Chance results, under which three players won Dh100,000 each.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
- DE8150622
CC5326319 BB2657706
The lottery said that 180 winners have already claimed prizes for lucky Chance ID until now.Weekly draw format
Lucky Day is now held every Saturday, following a recent revamp announced during the UAE Lottery's first anniversary. The updated format features:
- Dh30 million grand prize
Dh5 million second prize Lucky Chance segment offering Dh100,000 prizes each for 3 participants
November 29's draw served as the last-ever Dh100 million Lucky Day jackpot, closing out the original format after 26 draws, Dh147 million in payouts, more than 100,000 winners, and five players who claimed Dh1 million each over the past year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment