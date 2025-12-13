Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Lottery: Three Players Bag Dh100,000 Each Check Out Winning Numbers

2025-12-13 02:19:37
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its 28th Lucky Day draw, held under the new weekly Saturday format.

The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw were:

Days: 13, 23, 21, 16, 8 and 5

Lucky Month: 5

Lucky Chance winners

As part of the weekly draw, the UAE Lottery also announced the Lucky Chance results, under which three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • DE8150622

  • CC5326319

  • BB2657706

The lottery said that 180 winners have already claimed prizes for lucky Chance ID until now.

Weekly draw format

Lucky Day is now held every Saturday, following a recent revamp announced during the UAE Lottery's first anniversary. The updated format features:

  • Dh30 million grand prize

  • Dh5 million second prize

  • Lucky Chance segment offering Dh100,000 prizes each for 3 participants

November 29's draw served as the last-ever Dh100 million Lucky Day jackpot, closing out the original format after 26 draws, Dh147 million in payouts, more than 100,000 winners, and five players who claimed Dh1 million each over the past year.

