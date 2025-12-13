Switzerland Brings Back UN Sanctions Against Iran Amid Nuclear Dispute

The measures include an arms embargo, a ban on further uranium enrichment and various sanctions against individuals and organisations.

UN sanctions were reinstated on September 28, after the deadline for reaching an agreement between Tehran and its negotiating partners – Germany, the United Kingdom and France – had passed. The three countries accuse Iran of breaching the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal, including enriching uranium far beyond levels required for civilian use. A day later, the European Union adopted the sanctions.

