Swiss Citizenship Fees Cut In Basel And Bern As Gaps Persist

Anyone aged under 25 in Basel will no longer pay fees charged by the canton and the city for naturalisation – they will only have to cover the federal charge of CHF100 ($125). The cantonal parliament in Basel City voted on Wednesday to cut naturalisation costs.

Naturalisation for adults aged 25 and over in the city of Basel now costs CHF900, down from CHF1,750. The price includes the CHF100 federal fee.

Adults applying for naturalisation in the city of Bern pay CHF1,150 in cantonal fees, plus an extra CHF400 charged by the city. In November, the local parliament backed a motion to abolish municipal-level fees.

Swiss citizenship laws have undergone dramatic changes in the past 20 years.

The price watchdog says the gap between cantons is far too wide.

