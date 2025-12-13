Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Geminid Meteor Shower To Light Up Swiss Skies As It Reaches Its Peak

Geminid Meteor Shower To Light Up Swiss Skies As It Reaches Its Peak


2025-12-13 02:07:24
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) One of the year's most spectacular meteor showers is about to light up the night sky. The Geminids will reach their peak on Saturday night. This content was published on December 13, 2025 - 12:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Une pluie d'étoiles filantes atteint son apogée dans la nuit Original Read more: Une pluie d'étoiles filantes atteint son apogée dans la

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Astronomical Society (SAG) says that, in ideal conditions – clear skies, away from city lights and with an unobstructed view – stargazers could see between 120 and 150 meteors an hour.

+ The wonderful and turbulent world of comets, as seen by Swiss scientists

In reality, the number of visible shooting stars is usually much lower. Light pollution, cloud cover, moonlight and limited visibility all make spotting them harder, the SAG notes on its website. Near towns and cities, you can expect around 20 to 30 an hour.

The meteor shower takes its name from the Gemini constellation. It produces many bright shooting stars created by a trail of dust that sweeps past Earth every year as it orbits the Sun.

Because they enter the atmosphere relatively slowly, Geminids leave glowing trails that last longer than most.

Translated from French by AI/sp

MENAFN13122025000210011054ID1110476207



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search