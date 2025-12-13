Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
STRONG POLICE OPERATIONS IN CAIMITILLO TO LOCATE THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN ISAZA

2025-12-13 02:07:04
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Police units have surrounded various sectors in the township of Caimitillo, following the trail of the people involved in the incident where Captain José Isaza lost his life on the afternoon of Friday, December 12, said the general director of the National Police, Jaime Fernández. Intelligence units, the Search Bloc, Alpha, and the Directorate of Judicial Investigation, along with officials from the Public Prosecutor's Office, are continuing their operations and patrols in wooded areas to locate those responsible. The National Police urges citizens with any reliable information to contact them at 104. Your information will be treated confidentially.

Five Suspects Identified in the Murder of Captain José Isaza; Operations Continue in Caimitillo

Murder of Captain José Isaza: operations in Caimitillo and five suspects under investigation.

Newsroom Panama

