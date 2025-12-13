The Panama Biomuseum By Canadian Architect Frank Gehry: His Legacy Reaches Far Beyond His Buildings

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Internationally-renowned architect Frank Gehry died on Friday, Dec. 5, at age 96. The Canadian-born architect had a distinctly unconventional and daring style. He designed some of the most recognizable buildings of the last half-century, from Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Today on Commotion, architect and designer Lukasz Kos as well as architecture critic Alex Bozikovic join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud to talk about Gehry's improbable path to global stardom, how his love of the arts showed up in buildings that were works of art on their own, and what the next generation of architects will learn from him.