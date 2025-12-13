The Panama Biomuseum By Canadian Architect Frank Gehry: His Legacy Reaches Far Beyond His Buildings -
Today on Commotion, architect and designer Lukasz Kos as well as architecture critic Alex Bozikovic join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud to talk about Gehry's improbable path to global stardom, how his love of the arts showed up in buildings that were works of art on their own, and what the next generation of architects will learn from him.
