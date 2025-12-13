Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Panama Biomuseum By Canadian Architect Frank Gehry: His Legacy Reaches Far Beyond His Buildings -

The Panama Biomuseum By Canadian Architect Frank Gehry: His Legacy Reaches Far Beyond His Buildings -


2025-12-13 02:07:02
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Internationally-renowned architect Frank Gehry died on Friday, Dec. 5, at age 96. The Canadian-born architect had a distinctly unconventional and daring style. He designed some of the most recognizable buildings of the last half-century, from Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Today on Commotion, architect and designer Lukasz Kos as well as architecture critic Alex Bozikovic join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud to talk about Gehry's improbable path to global stardom, how his love of the arts showed up in buildings that were works of art on their own, and what the next generation of architects will learn from him.

MENAFN13122025000218011062ID1110476202



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search