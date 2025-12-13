Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MSME Ministry Partners With Amazon To Boost Market Access For PM Vishwakarma Artisans

MSME Ministry Partners With Amazon To Boost Market Access For PM Vishwakarma Artisans


2025-12-13 02:06:34
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 13 (KNN) The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd. to facilitate greater market access for artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme through online platforms.

The MoU was signed at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, between the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME) and representatives of Amazon.

The partnership aims to enable traditional artisans to leverage e-commerce to improve product visibility, reach a wider customer base, and integrate into formal digital markets.

Supporting Artisans Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Under the MoU, the collaboration will cover artisans involved in a range of traditional product-based occupations, including carpentry, pottery, metalsmithing, goldsmithing, sculpture, tailoring, locksmithing, basket and coir work, toy and doll making, garland making, and cobbler services, among others.

Roles and Market Linkages

As part of the agreement, Amazon will support the onboarding of eligible PM Vishwakarma artisans onto its online marketplace.

The Ministry of MSME will assist artisans in obtaining required approvals, registrations and clearances in accordance with existing regulations.

The partnership will also enhance the visibility of handmade and traditional products through Amazon's 'Karigar' initiative, which is focused on promoting India's handicraft heritage and supporting the digital integration of artisans.

Outreach and Engagement

The Ministry said the collaboration is intended to strengthen digital inclusion of grassroots artisans, promote traditional crafts at a national and global level, and support broader objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat through sustainable livelihood opportunities for traditional craft communities.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN13122025000155011030ID1110476196



KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search