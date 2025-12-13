MSME Ministry Partners With Amazon To Boost Market Access For PM Vishwakarma Artisans

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd. to facilitate greater market access for artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme through online platforms.

The MoU was signed at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, between the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME) and representatives of Amazon.

The partnership aims to enable traditional artisans to leverage e-commerce to improve product visibility, reach a wider customer base, and integrate into formal digital markets.

Supporting Artisans Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Under the MoU, the collaboration will cover artisans involved in a range of traditional product-based occupations, including carpentry, pottery, metalsmithing, goldsmithing, sculpture, tailoring, locksmithing, basket and coir work, toy and doll making, garland making, and cobbler services, among others.

Roles and Market Linkages

As part of the agreement, Amazon will support the onboarding of eligible PM Vishwakarma artisans onto its online marketplace.

The Ministry of MSME will assist artisans in obtaining required approvals, registrations and clearances in accordance with existing regulations.

The partnership will also enhance the visibility of handmade and traditional products through Amazon's 'Karigar' initiative, which is focused on promoting India's handicraft heritage and supporting the digital integration of artisans.

Outreach and Engagement

The Ministry said the collaboration is intended to strengthen digital inclusion of grassroots artisans, promote traditional crafts at a national and global level, and support broader objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat through sustainable livelihood opportunities for traditional craft communities.

(KNN Bureau)