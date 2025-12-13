Anderson Diagnostics And MAHE Launch Groundbreaking Centre Of Excellence In Reproductive Genomics

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India ; Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Anderson Diagnostics & Labs, Chennai, in a landmark partnership with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), today announced the formal launch of the MAHE-Anderson Centre of Excellence (COE) in Reproductive Genomics.



Inaugural Ceremony of Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Genomics​



This strategic collaboration leverages Anderson Diagnostics' decade of deep expertise in reproductive genomics to fundamentally change the landscape of“prenatal testing” and“women's healthcare diagnostics” across coastal Karnataka and beyond.



The Centre marks a significant milestone by establishing a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) facility in-house at the University Hospital - designed to support comprehensive diagnostic services across all institutions under the MAHE umbrella.

This initiative is specifically designed to introduce advanced genomic solutions focused on reproductive health, enabling the diagnosis of critical diseases before the birth of a child - a crucial advancement in women's healthcare.

Bridging Research and Real-World Diagnostics

The core mission of the COE is to integrate cutting-edge academic research with robust, scalable clinical diagnostics - thereby impacting reproductive and foetal medicine.



Addressing the specific expertise brought to the partnership, Dr. Suriyakumar G, Director & Radiologist, Anderson Diagnostics & Labs, stated:



“Anderson Diagnostics is bringing over ten years of pioneering experience specifically in 'Reproductive Genomics' and high-throughput testing to this collaboration. Our role is to establish the operational backbone - guaranteeing that the cutting-edge research originating from the MAHE-Anderson COE translates reliably and rapidly into actionable diagnostic reports for patients. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in standardised processes - ensuring that this joint venture can change the dynamics of the genomics diagnostics ecosystem, especially concerning complex prenatal scenarios.”



MAHE-Anderson COE will serve as a hub for academic training, translational research, and comprehensive diagnostic services available to all institutions under the MAHE umbrella and other hospitals in the region.



Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, Manipal, lauded the synergistic nature of the tie-up,“We are pleased to partner with Anderson Diagnostics & Labs, Chennai - one of the pioneers in delivering advanced diagnostic services across India and neighbouring countries. This collaboration provides an excellent opportunity to expand access to cost-effective genomic solutions and strengthen healthcare delivery in coastal Karnataka.”



Dr. Anil K. Bhat, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, highlighted the importance of the industry-academia linkage,“We are glad to be a part of this remarkable initiative. The Centre's efforts in offering advanced genomic healthcare solutions will enable more personalised clinical management in reproductive and foetal medicine.”



Dr. Shubhashree Uppangala, Associate Professor and Head of the Department (Reproductive Sciences), Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, and Coordinator for the MAHE-Anderson COE, emphasised the centre's broader mission as the vital bridge between the two entities,“The Centre aims to bridge the current knowledge gap related to genomic diagnostic solutions in reproductive health and to support the development of precision medicine and research in women's health and reproduction.”



About Anderson Diagnostics & Labs

Anderson Diagnostics & Labs is a leading name in advanced diagnostics - renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality standards, and expanding access to specialised testing across India for over a decade.

About MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education)

MAHE is a leading“ multi-disciplinary university” with a strong emphasis on health sciences education, research, and patient care through its constituent institutions - including Kasturba Medical College.

