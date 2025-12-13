Delta University Honors Zahi Hawass With“Personality Of The Year” Award For His Role In Preserving Egyptian Heritage And Enhancing The Global Status Of Antiquities\
This tribute comes in recognition of his pioneering contributions and significant efforts in serving Egyptian culture and preserving the national heritage, as well as the pivotal role he played in enhancing the global status of Egyptian antiquities through his discoveries and honorable scientific achievements.
The certificate of appreciation, which was received by Dr. Mohamed Hassan, Director of Public Relations at the Zahi Hawass Foundation for Antiquities and Heritage, on behalf of Dr.“Hawass,” reflected the wishes of the award organizers for him“for continued success and achievement.”
The ceremony was marked by a distinguished attendance, including Engineer Ibrahim Mahlab – former Prime Minister, Dr. Osama Al-Azhary – Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments), Dr. Manal Awad – Minister of Local Development, Dr. Mufid Shehab – former Minister of Higher Education, the Governors of Cairo and Dakahlia, the Head of the Ashraf Syndicate, and the Secretary-General of the Religious Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives, in addition to the university's leadership.
