"Shamousa Heater Claims Life Of Another Young Man In Amman - PSD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD)'s spokesperson said Saturday that ambulance teams from the West Amman Civil Defense Directorate responded to the death of a 19-year-old in Amman's Marj Al-Hamam area after he suffered breathing difficulties caused by a heater previously warned against.The spokesperson said a joint government investigation committee has been formed, comprising all relevant and security authorities, to determine all circumstances surrounding the suffocation and death cases and identify points of failure.He added that, as a precautionary measure, 5,000 heaters have been seized inside the factories that manufacture them, and their sale in commercial shops has been banned.The spokesperson said all heater samples taken from factories, shops, and homes where residents suffered suffocation have been sent to the Royal Scientific Society for testing to determine the causes of the deaths.He called on everyone to refrain from using this type of heater, commonly known among the public as "Shamousa," produced by several factories, under any circumstances until technical reports are issued by the competent authorities.The PSD spokesperson also emphasized the importance of ventilating homes regularly to avoid the accumulation of toxic gases and using hoses no longer than one and a half meters.He urged the public to convey this warning to those around them and to anyone they know who uses this type of heater, describing it as a precautionary warning of the utmost importance and seriousness.