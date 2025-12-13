403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 70,654
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,654 in addition to 171,095 wounded, the majority of whom are children and women sources reported that a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to rescue and ambulance crews Ministry of Health in Gaza stated in a press release today that in the past 24 hours Gaza Strip hospitals received three martyrs, along with 16 wounded. The ministry added that building collapses caused by the severe cold and storm resulted in the deaths of 10 people the ceasefire agreement of October 11, the total number of casualties has reached 386 dead; 1,018 wounded; and 628 bodies recovered from under the rubbles authorities in the Gaza Strip estimate that approximately 9,500 people are buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombing, in what is considered the largest act of genocide the world has witnessed in the 21st centurygaza Palestine Gaza Strip
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment