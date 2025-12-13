Electrifying Quarterfinals Push Attendance Past One Million : FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The quarterfinal stage of the 11th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 delivered a thrilling blend of technical brilliance and fierce competition, but its most striking achievement was off the pitch: the four matches pushed total tournament attendance past the one-million mark, a historic milestone that underscores the tournament's growing global stature matches, which concluded Friday, were tightly contested, with razor-thin margins deciding the semifinalists level of parity among teams echoed the intensity of the group stage, reinforcing this edition's reputation as one of the most competitive in the tournament's history, rivaling even continental events in Asia and Africa. The atmosphere evoked memories of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with similar energy and spectacle became the first team to book a semifinal spot after edging past a resilient Syria 1-0 underdog Syrians, who had stunned hosts Qatar and Tunisia in the group stage, held firm for 80 minutes before Walid Azaro's late strike sealed Morocco's progression North Africans now face UAE, who ousted defending champions Algeria in a dramatic penalty shootout (7-6) after a 1-1 draw match was a tactical rollercoaster, culminating in a nerve-wracking finale that saw Cosmin Olăroiu's men prevail, ending the title defense of Yacine Brahimi's side the other side of the bracket, Jordan continued their impressive run with a narrow 1-0 win over Iraq. After dominating the first half, the Jordanians withstood a second-half onslaught, with goalkeeper Yazid Abu Layla emerging as the standout performer semifinal opponent will be Saudi Arabia, who ended Palestine's fairytale journey in extra time Palestinians, who had shocked Qatar and Tunisia to reach the last eight, fought back from a goal down to force extra time. However, a late header from veteran midfielder Mohamed Kanno sealed a 2-1 win for the Saudis, sending Palestine out with heads held high quarterfinals not only delivered drama on the field but also elevated the tournament's profile, with cumulative attendance surpassing one million, a testament to the event's magnetic appeal and Qatar's world-class hosting.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 continues to redefine regional football prestige, breaking new ground with a historic surge in fan attendance the quarterfinals, total turnout soared to 1,022,592 spectators, a milestone that elevates the tournament into the ranks of the world's most followed competitions only the second edition held under FIFA's umbrella, the event reflects a remarkable leap from regional to global relevance, echoing the transformative success of its 2021 predecessor in Doha six World Cup-standard stadiums hosting the matches have become vibrant arenas of celebration, with fans from across the Arab world turning each fixture into a festival of color and culture the pitch, Qatar's fan zones and cultural hubs, from Katara and Msheireb to Souq Waqif, Lusail, and The Pearl, have offered immersive experiences blending entertainment and heritage group stage alone drew a record-breaking 812,318 fans across 24 matches, far surpassing the 571,605 total from the 2021 edition previous benchmark was already eclipsed by Match 18, when attendance hit 598,290. The quarterfinals added another 210,274 fans, and when factoring in the seven preliminary matches (44,625 attendees), the cumulative total reached an impressive 1,067,217 most attended single match was the Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia group-stage clash, drawing 78,131 fans, a new all-time high, eclipsing the 2021 record of 63,439 set during Qatar vs. UAE. The Saudi-Palestine quarterfinal also came close, with 77,197 spectators packing Lusail Stadium A, led by host nation Qatar, recorded the highest group-stage attendance with 263,178 fans. Group B followed with 189,568, Group C with 198,638, and Group D with 160,934 a sporting perspective, 28 matches have been played so far, producing 20 wins and 8 draws (3 goalless). A total of 68 goals have been scored, averaging 2.43 per match. Twelve penalties were awarded, nine converted. The tournament has seen 72 yellow cards and 10 reds, a testament to the intensity of competition's Ali Alwan leads the scoring chart with 4 goals, followed by Algeria's Adel Boulbina and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno with 3 each. A host of players have netted twice, including Bruno Oliveira (UAE), Ridouane Barkane (Algeria), Omar Kharbin (Syria), Karim El Berkaoui (Morocco), Issam Al-Sabhi (Oman), Fahad Al-Hajri (Kuwait), Yahya Al-Ghassani (UAE), Mohanad Ali (Iraq), Mahdi Abduljabbar (Bahrain), and Firas Al-Buraikan (Saudi Arabia).In assists, Saudi star Salem Al-Dawsari tops the list with six, ahead of Ridouane Barkane (Algeria) and Ali Madan (Bahrain), each with three numbers not only reflect a tournament of high caliber but also signal a broader shift, positioning the Arab Cup as a rising force in the global football calendar.

