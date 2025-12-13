Flights Between Phnom Penh, Bangkok Remain Normal Despite Ongoing Border Clashes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Flights between Phnom Penh and Bangkok as well as those between Siem Reap and Thailand are operating as normal although the Cambodia-Thailand border fighting is still going on, a Cambodian civil aviation spokesperson said on Saturday.

"So far, Cambodia's two international airports -- the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport and the Techo International Airport, which serves the capital city of Phnom Penh -- have still accommodated flights from Thailand as usual. There is no change," Sinn Chanserey Vutha, secretary of state and spokesperson of Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), told Xinhua on Saturday evening.

"Flights are still operating as usual, as the SSCA is monitoring the situation closely daily," he added.

Vutha said there are 77 flights between Phnom Penh and Bangkok per week, with 53 flights operated by five Thai airlines and 24 flights operated by two Cambodian airlines.

He added that there are 63 flights between Siem Reap and Thailand per week, including 35 flights from Siem Reap to Suvarnabhumi airport, 21 flights to Don Mueang airport, and seven flights to Phuket airport.

According to the spokesperson, airspace over fighting zones, which was closed during the previous clashes in July, remains closed until further notice.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Dec. 7, and the fighting is still going on as of Saturday afternoon, the Cambodian defense ministry said in a press release.