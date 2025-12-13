Qatar Partakes In Gulf Meeting On Nuclear, Radiation Oversight In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change along with other national agencies, participated in the technical meeting of leaders and officials responsible for nuclear and radiation regulation in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud chaired the Qatari delegation.

Discussions focused on strengthening nuclear security and radiation safety systems, improving oversight of facilities that use radiation technologies in medicine, industry, and research, and enhancing emergency response mechanisms in line with international best practices and recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The program included field visits to specialized laboratories for radiation analysis and nuclear emergency centers in Saudi Arabia, aimed at exchanging expertise and reviewing the latest technologies and systems used in managing nuclear and radiation emergencies.

Qatar's participation reflects its commitment to developing its national nuclear security framework and boosting preparedness for radiation and nuclear emergencies, in order to safeguard people and the environment. The effort aligns with national policies and international standards endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.