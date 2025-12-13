Petrol, Diesel Prices Down In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of petrol and diesel declined, while that of Pakistani rice, liquefied gas and gold surged in outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the price of a 24 kilogram of Pakistani rice jumped from 2,800 aghanis to 3,000afs.

He linked the hike in rice price with the closure of trade routes with neighbouring Pakistan, which affected rice supplies in Kabul markets.

He noted that in some cases retail prices differ slightly from wholesale prices, while in others the difference is more significant.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,600afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 3,050afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,450afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 2,150afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went up from 7,100afs to 7,250afs and the same amount of the Russian variety surged from 5,630afs to 5,730afs.

Gold dealers say fluctuations in local gold prices are linked to changes in international markets.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol fell from 65afs to 62afs, while the same quantity of diesel went down from 70afs to 63afs.

He attributed the decline due to global market trend.

However, Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in the Dahan Bagh area of Kabul, said the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas increased from 52 to 54 afghanis compared to last Saturday.

He attributed the rise to higher liquefied gas prices in international markets.

Currency rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded for 66.20afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 225afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 66.40afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 227afs. The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

kk/ma