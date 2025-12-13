IEA Not Attending Tehran Meeting On Afghanistan: Takal

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has been invited to a regional meeting in Tehran, involving special representatives from neighbouring countries, but it will not attend.

MoFA emphasised that it believes in promoting regional understanding and cooperation by strengthening existing regional formats.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for MoFA, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Afghan government was invited to the Tehran meeting, but will not participate.

Regarding the reasons for not attending the huddle, he said that the IEA maintains continuous active ties with all regional countries through regional organisations, formats and bilateral mechanisms and achieved significant practical progress in promoting regional understanding and cooperation.

He added that MoFA believes in further developing regional understanding and cooperation through the strengthening of existing regional formats.

On Friday, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran would host a regional meeting on Afghanistan next week, with the participation of special representatives from neighbouring countries.

According to Baghaei, the meeting will include representatives from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Russia.

