Cyclone Ditwah Impacts Over 13,500 Businesses Nationwide


2025-12-13 02:00:10
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development says more than 13,500 businesses across Sri Lanka have been affected by recent adverse weather conditions.

According to the Ministry, the Industry Disaster Support Center (IDSC) has received information on 13,698 impacted businesses. These include 5,639 micro-scale enterprises, 4,636 small-scale businesses, 2,986 medium-scale enterprises and 437 large-scale businesses.

The Ministry has introduced a dedicated hotline, 071 266 6660, for industrialists to report damages and urged affected businesses to submit details as soon as possible.

All information must be provided before 2:00 pm on December 16, 2025. Affected parties may also submit details online via the Ministry's website,.

The Ministry added that assistance is available through officials of the Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development stationed at Divisional Secretariat and District Secretariat offices nationwide.

Colombo Gazette

