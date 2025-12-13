MLTX 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Moonlake (MLTX) Class Action Lawsuit Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Nanobody Superiority Claims After 90% Plunge December Lead Plaintiff Deadline Looms

The Lawsuit's Core Allegation: The Nanobody Deception

The lawsuit focuses on the company's repeated claims that SLK's distinctive Nanobody structure would translate into superior clinical efficacy (like higher HiSCR75 responses) compared to conventional monoclonal antibody treatments, specifically the FDA-approved competitor BIMZELX.

“We are focusing on the repeated assurances MoonLake gave investors about the supposed 'superiority' of their Nanobody technology. When the VELA-2 results came out, those promises evaporated, and investors lost nearly everything overnight,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the litigation.“As the December 15 deadline approaches, we encourage investors who suffered heavy losses to contact the firm to discuss their rights.”

Timeline and Key Details:

Issuer MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Class Period March 10, 2024 – September 29, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline December 15, 2025 Stock Drop Event Stock fell from $61.99 to $6.24 (a 90% loss) on September 29, 2025, after VELA-2 trial failed its primary endpoint and efficacy was shown to be inferior to a competitor.

Next Steps for MoonLake (MLTX) Investors:

Investors who purchased MoonLake stock (MLTX) between March 10, 2024, and September 29, 2025, and suffered substantial losses, are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss their legal options and potential appointment as Lead Plaintiff.

TO SUBMIT YOUR MOONLAKE (MLTX) STOCK LOSSES AND DISCUSS THE NANOBODY EFFICACY ALLEGATIONS, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:



Submit your MoonLake (MLTX) losses now

Visit MLTX Case Page: Video:



Contact Partner Reed Kathrein:



Email ... Call: 844-916-0895

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding MoonLake should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895