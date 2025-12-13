INVE$TOR ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages KVUE, FSUN, FFWM, And GIFI Shareholders To Protect Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE ) related to its sale to Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for January 29, 2026.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSUN ) related to its merger with First Foundation Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, FirstSun shareholders will own 59.5% of the combined company.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM ) related to its sale to FirstSun Capital Bancorp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, First Foundation shareholders will receive 0.16083 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each First Foundation common stock.



Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI ) related to its sale to IES Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Gulf Island shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash per share.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for January 13, 2026.

Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.