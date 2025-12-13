Geefi (GEE) Reveals Upcoming Decentralized Exchange Aimed At Improving User-Focused Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech announced the upcoming development of its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), a major expansion to its growing financial ecosystem.









This strategic move aims to provide users with a secure, efficient, and direct trading environment. The announcement comes amid a period of significant growth for the company, which has successfully raised over $1.3 million in funding. This capital injection is supported by a dedicated community of more than 2,400 investors who have rallied behind GeeFi's vision of a unified and secure digital asset platform. The strong financial backing validates the market's demand for integrated solutions that prioritize user control and security.

A Robust Ecosystem with Deflationary Mechanics

GeeFi differentiates itself by delivering a ready-to-use product suite rather than just conceptual promises. The current ecosystem already empowers users with the GeeFi Wallet for secure asset management, and the upcoming DEX will further elevate this experience by enabling non-custodial trading directly within the platform. Alongside the DEX, the highly anticipated GeeFi Crypto Cards will soon allow users to spend digital assets effortlessly in the real world. Central to these utilities is the GeeFi Token (GEE), which functions on a deflationary model. This economic design creates a sustainable environment where token supply is systematically reduced, aiming to support long-term value for the community.

Presale Momentum: $1.3M Secured Rapidly

The market has responded with strong enthusiasm to GeeFi's roadmap, evidenced by the ongoing presale which has secured over $1.3 million through the sale of 23 million tokens in just a few weeks. Currently in Phase 2, the presale is witnessing accelerated interest, with more than 80% of the phase's allocation already sold. In this phase alone, the project raised $800,000 in little over a week. This rapid influx of capital demonstrates high confidence in the upcoming DEX and the broader ecosystem, as investors move quickly to secure their position before the public launch.

Staking and Referral: Maximizing Investor Returns

To further engage and reward its growing user base, GeeFi has implemented attractive staking and referral incentives. The platform offers investors the opportunity to earn up to 55% APR through its flexible staking feature, allowing participants to generate passive income while contributing to network stability. Additionally, the referral program provides a 5% bonus, encouraging community members to invite others to the ecosystem. These mechanisms are designed to foster a loyal community and ensure that early supporters share directly in the value generated by the platform's expansion and adoption.





Conclusion: Strengthening the Future of DeFi

The introduction of the GeeFi DEX represents a pivotal step in the company's mission to offer a complete decentralized finance solution. By combining secure, non-custodial trading with a suite of existing tools and a deflationary economic model, GeeFi is building a resilient infrastructure for the future of digital finance. With substantial funding secured, a rapidly expanding investor base, and a clear roadmap for deploying high-demand features like the DEX and Crypto Cards, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver a superior experience for cryptocurrency users worldwide.

